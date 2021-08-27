|
Janae and her brother Andrew work with their uncle who has bee hives in El Dorado County. Janae and Andrew receive the honeycomb and they filter and jar the honey. Having nearly lost their family cabin in the Caldor fire, Janae and Andrew decided to support Caldor fire victims by donating 25% of the honey sale proceeds. If you have any questions, please contact them at: sweet.golden.honey11@gmail.com.
Our honey is made from local beehives in El Dorado County, CA. We don't add any sweeteners or ingredients. It is only Sweet, Golden Honey.
Please contact us if you would like to prearrange an order pickup near Rancho Cordova or Folsom areas. sweet.golden.honey11@gmail.com